PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Announces Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PFL)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Price Performance
NYSE PFL opened at $8.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.30. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $9.82.
Institutional Trading of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (PFL)
- Will Nvidia Be the Lifeline Intel Desperately Needs?
- Is Li Auto Head and Shoulders Above Its Chinese Counterparts?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.