PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Announces Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PFL)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Price Performance

NYSE PFL opened at $8.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.30. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $9.82.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 18,098 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 45.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 70,531 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 104.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 194,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 99,111 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 151,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 20,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 143,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

