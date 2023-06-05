PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $5.13 on Monday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $6.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37.
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
