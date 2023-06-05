PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,697 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 190,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 83,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In related news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $96,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Portland General Electric news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $96,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $153,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,797.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Portland General Electric Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Shares of POR opened at $49.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $56.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.50 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 66.30%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

