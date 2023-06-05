PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,200 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 3,381.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,365 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $15.45 on Monday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $24.93. The stock has a market cap of $919.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.52%.

OCFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at OceanFirst Financial

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy acquired 6,473 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,007.85. Following the purchase, the director now owns 175,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,448.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy purchased 6,473 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,007.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 175,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,448.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven James Tsimbinos purchased 2,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.12 per share, with a total value of $44,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 17,116 shares of company stock worth $309,699. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

