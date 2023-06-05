Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,278 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 744.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,451,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,874,000 after buying an additional 2,161,109 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,250,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after buying an additional 1,060,892 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 645,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 317,054 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 3rd quarter worth $811,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 3rd quarter worth $640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSNY opened at $3.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.64. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $13.36.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSNY. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

