Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Funko worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Funko during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Funko by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Funko during the 4th quarter worth $452,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FNKO shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Funko from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Funko from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.07.

In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 3,004 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $28,237.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,802.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 5,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $49,250.89. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 114,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 3,004 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $28,237.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,362 shares in the company, valued at $435,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,684 shares of company stock valued at $249,118 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNKO opened at $12.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $633.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing, and distributing licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which refer to movies, TV shows, video games, music, and sports. It operates through the United States, Europe, and Other International geographic segments.

