Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,658 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 1,027.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 269,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 51,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 66,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 22,958 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 353,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLY. Barclays lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.87.

Ally Financial Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE ALLY opened at $28.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.48%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

