ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMDV. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,417,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,472,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,352,000 after purchasing an additional 124,459 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMDV opened at $59.79 on Monday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.78.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.