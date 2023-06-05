ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 73.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 6.9% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 1,931.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the period.

ROM stock opened at $41.72 on Monday. ProShares Ultra Technology has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $42.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.91.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

