PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Sells $108,450.06 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 6,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $108,450.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,427.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 5th, Steven Pantelick sold 4,673 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $62,758.39.

PubMatic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $18.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $943.75 million, a P/E ratio of 58.61 and a beta of 0.86. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $23.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 41.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

