Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Insider Sells $32,660.60 in Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $32,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,950,911.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pulmonx Stock Up 5.3 %

LUNG opened at $12.78 on Monday. Pulmonx Co. has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 102.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Pulmonx’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmonx

LUNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pulmonx from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Pulmonx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Pulmonx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 9.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Pulmonx by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.