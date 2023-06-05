Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Insider Sells $32,660.60 in Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $32,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,950,911.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Pulmonx Stock Up 5.3 %
LUNG opened at $12.78 on Monday. Pulmonx Co. has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 102.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Pulmonx’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 9.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Pulmonx by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.
Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
