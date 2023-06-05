Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 154 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DGX opened at $135.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $158.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

