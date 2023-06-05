Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 379 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 90.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,276,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,316,812,000 after buying an additional 354,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,619,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $966,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,576 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,732,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,777,000 after acquiring an additional 188,413 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,509,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,319,000 after acquiring an additional 274,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,481.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,506,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,834 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HZNP opened at $99.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.45 and a 200 day moving average of $107.05. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $113.83.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

