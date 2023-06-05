Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 751 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 124.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,355 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Perficient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Perficient by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Advent Capital Management DE bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, February 17th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $78.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.16. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $110.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson bought 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.87 per share, with a total value of $50,003.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,897.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $715,077.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,668,129.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph C. Derrickson acquired 634 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.87 per share, with a total value of $50,003.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,897.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,144 shares of company stock valued at $87,831. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

