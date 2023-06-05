Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 891 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 184.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE:ELS opened at $66.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.78. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.67.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.71 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 117.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.28.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.