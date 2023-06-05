Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 511.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 2.6 %

IBKR stock opened at $80.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.92. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $90.19.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.05). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $8,900,173.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.80.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.