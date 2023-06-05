Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 1,926 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 350.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at $29,386,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter worth about $28,635,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Syneos Health by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,056,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,740,000 after buying an additional 558,694 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,351,000 after buying an additional 473,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 4,702.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 380,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after acquiring an additional 372,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $41.56 on Monday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.29 and its 200 day moving average is $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Syneos Health Profile

SYNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

