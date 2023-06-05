Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 3,806 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,977,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,740,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,854,000 after acquiring an additional 324,045 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,628,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,826,000 after acquiring an additional 866,039 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,894,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

SBSW stock opened at $7.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBSW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

(Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of platinum group materials. It operates through the following segments: US PGM, SA PGM, and US Gold. The company was founded on November 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.