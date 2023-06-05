Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 708 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 324.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,732,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,018,000 after purchasing an additional 211,608 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 420,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,854,000 after acquiring an additional 185,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,899,000 after purchasing an additional 133,469 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,921,000 after purchasing an additional 125,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,274,000 after purchasing an additional 84,548 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In related news, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $900,093.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,405.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $900,093.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,405.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $775,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,829,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,662,548 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 3.2 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.91.

NYSE SNX opened at $92.22 on Monday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $111.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.36.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

Featured Articles

