Quadrant Capital Group LLC Cuts Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,755,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,614,000 after buying an additional 153,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,019,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,593,000 after buying an additional 151,287 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 21.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,234,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,026,000 after buying an additional 574,774 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,775,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,027,000 after buying an additional 358,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 6.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,591,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,531,000 after buying an additional 160,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $30.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average is $31.73. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $40.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Autohome

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autohome currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

(Get Rating)

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.