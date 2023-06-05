Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,413,000 after acquiring an additional 702,695 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 11.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,887,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,679 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,678,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,189,000 after buying an additional 538,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,757,000 after buying an additional 974,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $808,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 191,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DT opened at $52.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.22 and a beta of 1.10. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.24.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Dynatrace from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.

