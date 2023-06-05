Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPC opened at $153.35 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.95 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.60.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

