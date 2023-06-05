Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $88,000 Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,313,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,718,000 after acquiring an additional 59,138 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 264.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 78,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,437,000 after acquiring an additional 57,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,928,000 after purchasing an additional 48,661 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $424.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Redburn Partners raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $445.78.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:FDS opened at $398.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.37. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $474.13. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.03%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $592,077.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,537 shares of company stock worth $5,165,878 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.