Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $88,000 Stock Position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Camden National were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAC. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden National during the 4th quarter worth about $1,905,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Camden National by 7.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,771,000 after acquiring an additional 27,344 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Camden National by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 254,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 26,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,448 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Camden National

In related news, Director David C. Flanagan purchased 3,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $99,667.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,783.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Camden National Trading Down 1.2 %

Camden National Announces Dividend

CAC opened at $29.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $429.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Camden National Co. has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $49.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is 42.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Camden National in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Camden National Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

See Also

