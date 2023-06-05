Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $90,000 Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 296,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,632,000 after acquiring an additional 59,210 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,920,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,927,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,537,000 after buying an additional 37,241 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 20.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,149,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,313,000 after acquiring an additional 30,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $36.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.21. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.68 and a fifty-two week high of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.60%.

In other news, Director M Lynn Parrish acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $184,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,229.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director Charles J. Baird acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.62 per share, with a total value of $34,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,975.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Lynn Parrish bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,229.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,214 shares of company stock valued at $334,483 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

