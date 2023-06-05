Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $91,000 Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 112.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 11.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 10.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 11.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMSF. StockNews.com began coverage on AMERISAFE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered AMERISAFE from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on AMERISAFE in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

AMSF stock opened at $53.13 on Monday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.72 and a 1-year high of $60.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.88 and its 200-day moving average is $52.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

AMERISAFE, Inc engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. The firm covers the construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime industries. The company was founded by Millard E. Morris in 1985 and is headquartered in DeRidder, LA.

