Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $91,000 Stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 1,719.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 96,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 16,732 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 93,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 13,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $36.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.80. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $44.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

In other news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $392,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,447 shares in the company, valued at $919,356.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

