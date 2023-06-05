Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $91,000 Stock Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNMD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CONMED by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,806,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,342,000 after buying an additional 176,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CONMED by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,654,000 after buying an additional 127,857 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 619,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,898,000 after purchasing an additional 113,530 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1,225.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 113,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 104,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 452,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,095,000 after purchasing an additional 99,564 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNMD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CONMED from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.40.

In other news, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 24,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.38, for a total value of $3,035,268.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,442.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Brian Concannon sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 24,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.38, for a total value of $3,035,268.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,317 shares in the company, valued at $166,442.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,031 shares of company stock valued at $7,777,079 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $126.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $71.09 and a 12 month high of $129.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.88.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $295.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.66 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.62%.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

