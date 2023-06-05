Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $92,000 Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,096 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Open Text by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Open Text by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,359 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at $1,925,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Open Text by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 309,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Open Text by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,079,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,993,000 after purchasing an additional 262,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on OTEX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Open Text from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Text presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Open Text Trading Up 1.1 %

Open Text Dividend Announcement

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $42.10 on Monday. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $42.35. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Open Text’s payout ratio is 86.61%.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.