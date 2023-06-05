Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $93,000 Stock Position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) by 148.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Noah were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noah by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Noah by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 23,018 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Noah by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Noah by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,994,000 after acquiring an additional 93,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Noah by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 61,900 shares during the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Noah alerts:

Noah Price Performance

Shares of NOAH stock opened at $16.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.04. Noah Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Noah Profile

(Get Rating)

Noah Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.