Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $94,000 Stock Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 169.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRAA. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 86.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after acquiring an additional 247,050 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,415,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,827,000 after buying an additional 214,908 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,185,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,804,000 after buying an additional 182,635 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,934,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,924,000 after buying an additional 157,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 13.7% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,083,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,597,000 after buying an additional 130,300 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other PRA Group news, CEO Vikram A. Atal acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $752,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vikram A. Atal bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $752,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett Lee Paschke bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.91 per share, with a total value of $141,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,647.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group Stock Up 10.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $21.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.49 million, a P/E ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.93. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $43.34.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($1.95). The business had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.52 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 2.10%. PRA Group’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PRAA. JMP Securities cut their price objective on PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on PRA Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PRA Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

