Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $95,000 Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Rollins by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Stock Up 1.0 %

ROL opened at $40.63 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $744,814.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,888.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $744,814.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.