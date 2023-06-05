Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $96,000 Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 104,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 297,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ATR stock opened at $114.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.99 and a 200 day moving average of $113.66. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $860.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.92 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

Further Reading

