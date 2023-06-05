Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $96,000 Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $32,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,669.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

John Bean Technologies Trading Up 7.0 %

JBT stock opened at $115.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $81.59 and a twelve month high of $126.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.63 and a 200-day moving average of $102.18.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JBT shares. TheStreet downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Further Reading

