Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $96,000 Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 109,845 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,192,000 after purchasing an additional 49,892 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,551 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 538,449 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $172,506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $365.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.79 and a 52 week high of $389.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $365.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LULU. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $368.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.22.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

