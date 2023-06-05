Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,704,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $548,409,000 after acquiring an additional 617,129 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $378,653,000 after acquiring an additional 377,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,038,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $115,178,000 after buying an additional 112,986 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,537,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,419,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,252,000 after buying an additional 24,343 shares in the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynne Ward sold 11,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $772,835.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,858.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,164,385 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 1.8 %

MMSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

MMSI opened at $84.35 on Monday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $85.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.66.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $297.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.