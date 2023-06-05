Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Morningstar by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Morningstar by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.18, for a total transaction of $1,785,891.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,514,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,485,644.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total transaction of $124,549.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.18, for a total transaction of $1,785,891.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,514,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,485,644.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,012 shares of company stock worth $8,816,420 in the last three months. 39.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $206.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.90 and a 200 day moving average of $215.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 529.32 and a beta of 1.18. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.28 and a 1 year high of $261.16.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

