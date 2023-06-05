Quadrant Capital Group LLC Makes New $91,000 Investment in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,270,000 after acquiring an additional 523,240 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 455,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,729,000 after purchasing an additional 24,694 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,214.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,088,000 after purchasing an additional 233,151 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,185,000 after buying an additional 120,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,732,000 after buying an additional 10,813 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $192.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.85 and a fifty-two week high of $197.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.28.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

