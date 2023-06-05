Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 760 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 233.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $86.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.43. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $95.18.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

