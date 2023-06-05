Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,082 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in First of Long Island were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLIC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 50.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 6.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 27.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 20,479 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First of Long Island by 58.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Abbott Root Cooper bought 7,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $83,431.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,504.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 52,718 shares of company stock worth $544,082 over the last quarter. 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on First of Long Island from $17.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First of Long Island from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ FLIC opened at $11.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $252.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50. The First of Long Island Co. has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

