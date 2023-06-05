Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 122.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4,896.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 852,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,179,000 after buying an additional 835,394 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 24.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,495,000 after acquiring an additional 720,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after acquiring an additional 570,039 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $22,321,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,257,619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,489,000 after purchasing an additional 483,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

BorgWarner Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $47.68 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

See Also

