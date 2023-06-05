Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 27.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $329,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $58.50 on Monday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $67.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

