Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 10,162 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin Guest sold 5,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $318,614.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,088.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $76,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,505.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Guest sold 5,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $318,614.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,088.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,195 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $63.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.71. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $76.58.

Several equities research analysts have commented on USNA shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $52.50 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.

