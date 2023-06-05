Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,933,000 after acquiring an additional 119,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,802,000 after buying an additional 1,041,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 308.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,007,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,044,000 after acquiring an additional 309,508 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,782,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,821,000 after purchasing an additional 120,774 shares during the period. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Up 3.0 %

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $35.89 on Monday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,833.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John D. Rayis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $34,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,525.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,833.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apartment Income REIT

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.