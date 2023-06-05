Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Methanex were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Methanex by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 471,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after buying an additional 300,596 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Methanex by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 136,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 53,231 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Methanex by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 106,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MEOH shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Alembic Global Advisors raised Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Methanex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.18.

MEOH stock opened at $44.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Methanex Co. has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $54.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.84.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.19. Methanex had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

