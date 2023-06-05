Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $397,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of FR opened at $53.48 on Monday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $55.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.19 and a 200 day moving average of $51.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 44.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

Featured Stories

