Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 232 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,779,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,606,000 after acquiring an additional 64,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,341,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,510,000 after acquiring an additional 116,393 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,178,000 after acquiring an additional 17,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,621,000 after acquiring an additional 17,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,036,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,170,000 after acquiring an additional 37,623 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MLI opened at $78.81 on Monday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $80.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.07%.

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $845,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $219,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,911.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,740 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,981. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

Featured Stories

