Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN) Downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral”

Mizuho cut shares of Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rain Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Rain Oncology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Rain Oncology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright cut shares of Rain Oncology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Rain Oncology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rain Oncology currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Rain Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ RAIN opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $45.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.01. Rain Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rain Oncology

Rain Oncology ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rain Oncology will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rain Oncology news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc sold 995,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $1,243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,152,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc sold 995,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $1,243,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,152,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang bought 588,768 shares of Rain Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $606,431.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,240,836 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,061.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rain Oncology by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 21,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rain Oncology by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Rain Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rain Oncology by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 62,033 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Rain Oncology by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rain Oncology Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

Featured Stories

