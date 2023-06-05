Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,773 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.32% of Ranger Energy Services worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 92.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,100,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,584,000 after buying an additional 1,968,630 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $871,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 57.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 45,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 37.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 23,753 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $222,000. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RNGR opened at $11.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.09. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $286.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Ranger Energy Services ( NYSE:RNGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $157.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.

