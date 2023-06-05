Raymond James & Associates Acquires 1,409 Shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.36% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,152,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 51,770 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,577,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the third quarter worth $1,450,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,427,000.

Get SPDR S&P Transportation ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XTN opened at $74.95 on Monday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.47 and a fifty-two week high of $83.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.93.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Transportation Select Industry index. The fund tracks a broad-based, equal-weighted index of US stocks in the transportation industry. XTN was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.